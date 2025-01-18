Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $17,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $62.51 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

