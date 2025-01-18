Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$27.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gibson Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby purchased 2,010 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GEI stock opened at C$25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$20.33 and a one year high of C$26.10.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.