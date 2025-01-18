Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $380.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.57. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 103,924 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 510.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 99,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 83,127 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

