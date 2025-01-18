Glacier Bancorp’s (GBCI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GBCI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 60.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.