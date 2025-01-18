Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,500 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 672,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $716.34 million, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 21.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

