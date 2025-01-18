Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.42. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

