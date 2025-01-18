Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.20%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -117.02%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

