Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Raised to $18.80

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.10 to $18.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GFI has been the subject of several other reports. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

GFI stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 8.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

