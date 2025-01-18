GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000.

Shares of NVDL stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

