Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

