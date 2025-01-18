Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading 3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.03. 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.