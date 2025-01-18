Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 223,379 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,630,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $597,234,000 after buying an additional 172,505 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,986 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,742,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $166,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115,504 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after purchasing an additional 995,649 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

