Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

HWBK opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.58. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $95,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,771.99. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 5,053 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $144,364.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,282.20. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,457 shares of company stock worth $285,175 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

