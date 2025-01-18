HC Wainwright Cuts Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Price Target to $2.00

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRG. Desjardins raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

