HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ORIC Earnings

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $676.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.18. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 8,851 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $73,286.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,005.92. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 24,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $204,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,205.44. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,361 shares of company stock valued at $350,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Articles

