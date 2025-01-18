HC Wainwright Raises Earnings Estimates for TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -295.47 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,225,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 158,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 725,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 270,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,231.83. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,358 shares of company stock worth $781,497 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

