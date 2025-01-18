HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.10 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.60. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.40% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital raised shares of Galiano Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 33.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 23,881,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after buying an additional 5,961,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth $147,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

