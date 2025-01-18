Head to Head Analysis: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) & Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 10 9 0 2.47 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus target price of $188.06, indicating a potential downside of 1.62%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Capital One Financial pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital One Financial and Pioneer Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $49.48 billion 1.47 $4.89 billion $10.59 18.05 Pioneer Bankshares $15.49 million 1.70 $1.90 million N/A N/A

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 8.80% 9.00% 1.11% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. Further, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed, and variable annuities. Additionally, the company provides personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

