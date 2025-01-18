Head-To-Head Analysis: CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) vs. Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -37.03% -35.89% CISO Global -54.91% -359.31% -76.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 0.00 CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and CISO Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.75) -7.59 CISO Global $54.63 million 0.22 -$80.23 million N/A N/A

Lightbridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

Volatility and Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

