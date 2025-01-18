Head to Head Analysis: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 27.67% 37.11% 17.38% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $10.94 billion 7.04 $2.43 billion $3.88 25.28 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -3.49

This table compares Southern Copper and American Lithium”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Copper and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 4 3 2 0 1.78 American Lithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $94.81, indicating a potential downside of 3.35%. Given Southern Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than American Lithium.

Summary

Southern Copper beats American Lithium on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 156,818 hectares and 502,688 hectares of concessions in Peru and Mexico; and 168,200 hectares and 28,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina and Chile. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

