Head-To-Head Review: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) & Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth and BigCommerce are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -2.23% -0.89% -0.26% BigCommerce -8.43% -58.18% -3.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and BigCommerce”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $601.12 million 0.72 -$16.34 million ($0.93) -16.86 BigCommerce $330.05 million 1.46 -$64.67 million ($0.36) -17.03

Analyst Ratings

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bandwidth and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 1 2 4 0 2.43 BigCommerce 2 4 2 0 2.00

Bandwidth currently has a consensus target price of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 83.89%. BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats BigCommerce on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services. It serves stores in various sizes, product categories, and purchase types, such as business-to-business and business-to-consumer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

