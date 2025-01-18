Head to Head Review: Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) and Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) and Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Mahindra & Mahindra”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion 0.36 $15.43 billion $13.71 4.12 Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A $75.83 0.44

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mahindra & Mahindra. Mahindra & Mahindra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Mahindra & Mahindra 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mercedes-Benz Group and Mahindra & Mahindra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Mahindra & Mahindra shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Mahindra & Mahindra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 8.52% 13.79% 4.84% Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Mahindra & Mahindra on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand. It is also involved in the provision of farm equipment, including tractors; and manufacture and distribute the SMART Seeder Mini-MAX in collaboration with Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., as well as engages in renewable energy business. Further, the company offers financial services comprising retail and other loans, SME finance, housing finance, mutual funds, and life and non-life insurance broking services, as well as vehicle and equipment financing; provides logistics services; power backup solutions, such as diesel and gas generators; and technology services, including business process services, integrated engineering services, infrastructure and cloud services, application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it engages in the sale of timeshare and vacation ownership through its resorts; develops and sells residential properties, and engages in the development, management, and operation of commercial complexes; and processing and trading of steel for automotive, non-automotive, and power industries, as well as offers agriculture products comprising seeds, crop care products, micro-irrigation products, and pumps; and exports grapes. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.

