Head to Head Survey: Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) & Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Gouverneur Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $9.34 million 1.46 $540,000.00 $0.51 24.12

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gouverneur Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 5.77% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, and multi-family residential real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial land loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, commercial loans, automobiles, motorcycles, campers, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as personal secured and unsecured loans. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

