Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) In-Line Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 117,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 320.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 151,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

