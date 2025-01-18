Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. 2,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services in Louisiana. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family real estate; multi-family real estate; commercial real estate; construction and land; commercial and consumer; home equity lines of credit; and business loans, as well as refinancing and cash secured line services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.