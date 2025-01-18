Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $189.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Shares of HSY opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Hershey has a 1-year low of $150.31 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,029,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,127,000 after purchasing an additional 386,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,476,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after acquiring an additional 389,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 964,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

