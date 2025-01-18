Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Up 13.9% in December

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Hexcel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

