Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Raised by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 293.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HWM opened at $125.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $126.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

