Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Hubbell by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $437.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $322.27 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.