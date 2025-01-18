Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $437.52 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $322.27 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

