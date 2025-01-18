HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,747 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.2% during the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.26.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $704.08 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $762.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,607.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $713.49 and its 200-day moving average is $586.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

