Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

HII stock opened at $202.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.77 and a 200-day moving average of $235.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

