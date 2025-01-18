ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $263.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price (down previously from $295.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $375.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

Get ICON Public alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $198.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.23. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $183.38 and a twelve month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $11,672,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.