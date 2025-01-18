ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Up 14.0% in December

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,100 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 735,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,119.64. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,687,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 259,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

