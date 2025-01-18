IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives $111.00 Average PT from Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDACORP Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.34. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $120.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 63.82%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

