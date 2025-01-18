Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

About Iluka Resources

(Get Free Report)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.