Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives $28.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

IMNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

IMNM opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $623.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.90. Immunome has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

In related news, insider Robert Lechleider bought 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $149,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,831.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 66,057 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $630,183.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 485,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,511.22. This trade represents a 15.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,862 shares of company stock valued at $978,045. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immunome by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

