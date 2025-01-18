Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 60,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 58,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 343.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 112,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

