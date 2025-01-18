Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

