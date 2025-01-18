Inspired Entertainment’s (INSE) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

INSE opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $251.71 million, a P/E ratio of -946.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 12.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 529,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,633,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 428,312 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

