Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of IBP opened at $196.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.98. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $169.02 and a 12-month high of $281.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 61.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,786,000 after acquiring an additional 367,628 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $54,499,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,635,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 114,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,472,000 after buying an additional 96,780 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

