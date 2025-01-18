Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Critical Comparison

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Integrated Ventures and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 loanDepot 1 2 0 0 1.67

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 46.48%. Given loanDepot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $5.86 million 0.86 -$11.52 million ($0.79) -1.22 loanDepot $747.53 million 0.78 -$110.14 million ($0.52) -3.41

This table compares Integrated Ventures and loanDepot”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Integrated Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -76.05% N/A -77.88% loanDepot -8.95% -14.66% -1.49%

Summary

loanDepot beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

