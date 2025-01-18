Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $530.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $604.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $647.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total value of $814,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $403,414.48. The trade was a 66.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.