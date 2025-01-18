Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $530.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total value of $814,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $403,414.48. The trade was a 66.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
