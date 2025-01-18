Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $604.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total value of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $12,286.92. The trade was a 99.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 106,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,683,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

