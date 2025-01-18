Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.13. 3,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.