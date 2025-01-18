Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.06 and last traded at $109.93. 227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( NASDAQ:PSCD Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.78% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

