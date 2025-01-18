Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.06 and last traded at $109.93. 227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
