Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,303.65. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,396.96. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,293 shares of company stock worth $1,914,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.