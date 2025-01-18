iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at HSBC

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.15 target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in iQIYI by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,582,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 694,349 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $18,075,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 112,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 185.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

