Iris Parent Holding Corp. Files Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to Registration Statement on Form S-4 with SEC

On January 15, 2025, Iris Parent Holding Corp. (“ParentCo”) submitted Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement on Form S-4 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This amendment included a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus concerning the proposed business combination involving ParentCo, Iris Acquisition Corp (“Iris”), Liminatus Pharma, LLC (“Liminatus”), Liminatus Pharma Merger Sub, Inc., and SPAC Merger Sub, Inc., with a date of November 30, 2022.

Additional details regarding this Business Combination can be found in the Form S-4 (File No. 333-275409), also known as the “Registration Statement,” which includes a preliminary proxy statement of Iris and a preliminary prospectus of ParentCo. Once the Registration Statement is deemed effective by the SEC, a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents pertinent to the Business Combination will be sent to Iris’s stockholders.

Investors and interested parties are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, any subsequent amendments, and the final proxy statement/prospectus, along with other documents associated with the Business Combination, as these materials will offer significant insights into ParentCo, Iris, Liminatus, and the proposed merger.

Upon availability, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and related materials will be distributed to Iris stockholders at a date to be determined for voting on the Business Combination. Copies of these documents will also be accessible through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by requesting them directly from Iris Acquisition Corp in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

It is essential to note that ParentCo, Iris, Liminatus, and their respective directors, executive officers, and other management members may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from Iris stockholders for this transaction. Detailed information about these participants can be found in Iris’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, available on the SEC’s website.

This report includes forward-looking statements regarding future events, financial performance, business strategies, and other expectations related to the completion of the Business Combination. These statements are made based on current views and factors as of the date of this report, falling within the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

