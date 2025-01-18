iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.